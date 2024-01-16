Mazali 2200 Thrift Rd
Entree
- Authentic Plov
Steamed rice with carrots, onions, chickpeas, raisins, and your choice of protein.$12.99
- Guiru Lagman (Noodles with broth)
Hand-pulled chewy noodles topped with Stir-fried onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, daikon, bell peppers, and your choice of protein.$14.99
- Vegan Guiru Lagman
Hand-pulled chewy noodles topped with Stir-fried onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, daikon, and bell peppers.$11.99
- Boso Lagman (Fried noodles)
Uyghur-styled signature fried noodles with onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, bell peppers, daikon, and your choice of protein sprinkled with sesame seeds.$14.99
- Vegan Boso Lagman
Uyghur-styled signature fried noodles with onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, bell peppers, and daikon sprinkled with sesame seeds.$11.99
- Manty (Dumplings)
Steamed buns stuffed with your choice of protein and onions, seasoned with black pepper and house spices (Preparation time up to 25 minutes, 4 Pcs per serving)$11.99
- Pumpkin Manty (Vegan) (Dumplings)
Steamed buns stuffed with your choice of vegetables and onions, seasoned with black pepper and house spices (Preparation time up to 25 minutes, 4 Pcs per serving)$9.99
Appetizer
- Beef Samsa
Oven-baked crispy buns with beef and onions seasoned with cumin and sprinkled with sesame seeds (One per order)$3.49
- Samsa with Potatoes (Vegan)
Oven-baked crispy buns with potatoes and onions seasoned with cumin and sprinkled with sesame seeds (One per order)$2.49
- Samsa with Chicken
Oven-baked crispy buns with chicken and onions seasoned with cumin and sprinkled with sesame seeds (One per order)$2.99
- Pumpkin Samsa (Vegan)
Oven-baked crispy buns with pumpkin and onions seasoned with cumin and sprinkled with sesame seeds (One per order)$2.49