Mazali 2200 Thrift Rd
Entree
- Authentic Plov$14.99
Steamed rice with carrots, onions, chickpeas, raisins, and your choice of protein.
- Guiru Lagman$14.99
Hand-pulled chewy noodles topped with Stir-fried onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, daikon, bell peppers, and your choice of protein.
- Vegan Guiru Lagman$11.99
Hand-pulled chewy noodles topped with Stir-fried onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, daikon, and bell peppers.
- Boso Lagman$14.99
Uyghur-styled signature fried noodles with onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, bell peppers, daikon, and your choice of protein sprinkled with sesame seeds.
- Vegan Boso Lagman$11.99
Uyghur-styled signature fried noodles with onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, bell peppers, and daikon sprinkled with sesame seeds.
- Manty$11.99Out of stock
Steamed buns stuffed with your choice of protein and onions, seasoned with black pepper and house spices (Preparation time up to 25 minutes, 4 Pcs per serving)
- Vegetable Manty (Vegan)$9.99
Steamed buns stuffed with your choice of vegetables and onions, seasoned with black pepper and house spices (Preparation time up to 25 minutes, 4 Pcs per serving)
Appetizer
- Samsa$3.99
Oven-baked crispy buns with your choice of protein and onions seasoned with cumin and sprinkled with sesame seeds (One per order)
- Vegetable Samsa (Vegan)$2.99
Oven-baked crispy buns with your choice of vegetables and onions seasoned with cumin and sprinkled with sesame seeds (One per order)
