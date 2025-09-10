Skip to Main content
Mazali
0
View Menu
Home
/
Manty with pumpkin (Vegan)
Manty with pumpkin (Vegan)
$0
veggies
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Steamed buns stuffed with your choice of vegetables and onions, seasoned with black pepper and house spices (Preparation time up to 25 minutes, 4 Pcs per serving)
Mazali Location and Hours
(347) 785-6222
2200 Thrift Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
Open now
•
Closes at 8PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement