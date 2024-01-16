Mazali 2200 Thrift Rd
Entree
Authentic Plov
Steamed rice with carrots, onions, chickpeas, raisins, and your choice of protein.$14.99OUT OF STOCK
Manty with beef
Steamed buns stuffed with your choice of protein and onions, seasoned with black pepper and house spices (Preparation time up to 25 minutes, 4 Pcs per serving)$11.99OUT OF STOCK
Manty with pumpkin (Vegan)
Steamed buns stuffed with your choice of vegetables and onions, seasoned with black pepper and house spices (Preparation time up to 25 minutes, 4 Pcs per serving)$9.99
Appetizer
Samsa with Beef
Oven-baked crispy buns with beef and onions seasoned with cumin and sprinkled with sesame seeds (One per order)$3.99
Samsa with Potatoes (Vegan)
Oven-baked crispy buns with potatoes and onions seasoned with cumin and sprinkled with sesame seeds (One per order)$2.99
Samsa with Chicken
Oven-baked crispy buns with chicken and onions seasoned with cumin and sprinkled with sesame seeds (One per order)$2.99
Samsa with Pumpkin (Vegan)
Oven-baked crispy buns with pumpkin and onions seasoned with cumin and sprinkled with sesame seeds (One per order)$2.99
Bread - Kulcha$1.99OUT OF STOCK
Salad
Soups
Lagman (Noodles)
Guiru Lagman
Hand-pulled chewy noodles topped with Stir-fried onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, daikon, bell peppers, and your choice of protein.$16.99
Vegan Guiru Lagman
Hand-pulled chewy noodles topped with Stir-fried onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, daikon, and bell peppers.$12.99
Boso Lagman
Uyghur-styled signature fried noodles with onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, bell peppers, daikon, and your choice of protein sprinkled with sesame seeds.$16.99
Vegan Boso Lagman
Uyghur-styled signature fried noodles with onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, bell peppers, and daikon sprinkled with sesame seeds.$12.99
Drinks
Dessert
Honey cake
Layers of caramelized honey goodness with creamy, tangy custard and whipped cream filling make this a showstopper dessert that is sure to make a statement!$6.99
Napoleon
Napoleon Cake is a classic Russian cake made of very thin and flaky puff pastry cake layers and a smooth, rich, and luscious whipped butter and condensed milk cream in between the layers.$6.99
Korean Carrot Salad (Vegan)
Slightly spicy and crunchy carrot salad with garlic, oregano, and vinegar.