Family Meal

The Mazali Family Meal is a Kazan Kabob Platter that feeds a group of 4. The main dish is a Kazan Kabob. You are given the choice of Chicken, Beef or Lamb (prices vary). Each Kazan Kabob platter comes with 32 oz of soup, a large salad, 4 samsas, and 1 large kolcha bread. Pictured is 1 serving of each.