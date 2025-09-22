Mazali 2200 Thrift Rd
Food Menu
Entree
Authentic Plov
Steamed rice with carrots, onions, chickpeas, raisins, and your choice of protein.$14.99OUT OF STOCK
Manty with beef
Steamed buns stuffed with your choice of protein and onions, seasoned with black pepper and house spices (Preparation time up to 25 minutes, 4 Pcs per serving)$11.99
Manty with pumpkin (Vegan)
Steamed buns stuffed with your choice of vegetables and onions, seasoned with black pepper and house spices (Preparation time up to 25 minutes, 4 Pcs per serving)$9.99
Appetizer
Samsa with Beef
Oven-baked crispy buns with beef and onions seasoned with cumin and sprinkled with sesame seeds (One per order)$3.99
Samsa with Potatoes (Vegan)
Oven-baked crispy buns with potatoes and onions seasoned with cumin and sprinkled with sesame seeds (One per order)$2.99
Samsa with Chicken
Oven-baked crispy buns with chicken and onions seasoned with cumin and sprinkled with sesame seeds (One per order)$2.99
Samsa with Pumpkin (Vegan)
Oven-baked crispy buns with pumpkin and onions seasoned with cumin and sprinkled with sesame seeds (One per order)$2.99
Bread - Kulcha$1.99
Salad
Achik -Chuchuk (Vegan)
Authentic Tomatoes, Cucumber and Onion salad (Ideal pair with Plov)$4.99
Spring salad
Radish and green onions in homemade yogurt$4.99
Korean Carrot Salad (Vegan)
Slightly spicy and crunchy carrot salad with garlic, oregano, and vinegar.$4.99
Asian Salad
Tender beef, cucuber, carrots, green onion bell pepper seasoned with soy sauce and rice vinegar.$9.99
Soups
Lagman (Noodles)
Guiru Lagman
Hand-pulled chewy noodles topped with Stir-fried onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, daikon, bell peppers, and your choice of protein.$16.99
Vegan Guiru Lagman
Hand-pulled chewy noodles topped with Stir-fried onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, daikon, and bell peppers.$12.99
Boso Lagman
Uyghur-styled signature fried noodles with onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, bell peppers, daikon, and your choice of protein sprinkled with sesame seeds.$16.99
Vegan Boso Lagman
Uyghur-styled signature fried noodles with onions, napa cabbage, cilantro, bell peppers, and daikon sprinkled with sesame seeds.$12.99
Drinks
Dessert
Honey cake
Layers of caramelized honey goodness with creamy, tangy custard and whipped cream filling make this a showstopper dessert that is sure to make a statement!$6.99
Dulcet*
Layers of shortbread dough, meringue, walnuts, butter, and condensed milk cream, topped with coconut flakes. *Contains WALNUT*.$6.99
Mazali Family Meal
Family Meal
Chicken Kazan Kabob
Our Chicken Kazan Kabab is an Uzbek dish featuring fried chicken thigh and potatoes cooked together in a cast iron kazan (a large pot). Each Chicken Kazan Kabob platter comes with 4 servings of chicken, soup, salad, Samsas, and Kulcha (bread). *Pictured is 1 serving of the Chicken Kazan Kabob Family Meal.$80.00
Beef Kazan Kabob
Our Beef Kazan Kabab is an Uzbek dish featuring beef tenderloins and potatoes cooked together in a cast iron kazan (a large pot). Each Beef Kazan Kabob platter comes with 4 servings of chicken, soup, salad, Samsas, and Kulcha (bread). *Pictured is 1 serving of the Beef Kazan Kabob Family Meal.$95.00
Lamb Kazan Kabob
Our Lamb Kazan Kabab is an Uzbek dish featuring lamb chops and potatoes cooked together in a cast iron kazan (a large pot). Each Lamb Kazan Kabob platter comes with 4 servings of chicken, soup, salad, Samsas, and Kulcha (bread). *Pictured is 1 serving of the Lamb Kazan Kabob Family Meal.$120.00
Mastava
Thick, hearty soup with rice, beef, potatoes, and other vegetables.